New Hungarian commissioner: 'Everyone says I'm an unusual choice'

Even in a season of surprising EU appointments, the person who has been nominated as Hungary's next commissioner is something of an outlier. An economics professor and member of the board of directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, but also an author of 11 books in English and Hungarian and the editor-in-chief of Hungary's main left-wing academic journal, Laszlo Andor is more the donnish intellectual than the seasoned political operative.

Sitting down for his f...