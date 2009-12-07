Ad
euobserver
Hungary's commissioner-designate has been a strong critic of the Maastricht criteria

New Hungarian commissioner: 'Everyone says I'm an unusual choice'

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Even in a season of surprising EU appointments, the person who has been nominated as Hungary's next commissioner is something of an outlier. An economics professor and member of the board of directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, but also an author of 11 books in English and Hungarian and the editor-in-chief of Hungary's main left-wing academic journal, Laszlo Andor is more the donnish intellectual than the seasoned political operative.

Sitting down for his f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Hungary's commissioner-designate has been a strong critic of the Maastricht criteria

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections