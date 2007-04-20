Ad
euobserver
Tony Blair and Angela Merkel will discuss the issue next week in Berlin (Photo: European Community, 2006)

No referendum needed on revised EU treaty, says Blair

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

UK prime minister Tony Blair has said he will come to an EU summit in June ready to endorse a fast-track adoption of the basic institutional changes foreseen by the bloc's disputed constitution - something that will not require a referendum in Britain.

"For us, we are going to get attacked whatever we do, but Europe needs to do it to move forward," Mr Blair said in an interview with European newspapers on Thursday (19 April).

"These issues aren't going to go away. It's better to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Tony Blair and Angela Merkel will discuss the issue next week in Berlin (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections