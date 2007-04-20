No referendum needed on revised EU treaty, says Blair

UK prime minister Tony Blair has said he will come to an EU summit in June ready to endorse a fast-track adoption of the basic institutional changes foreseen by the bloc's disputed constitution - something that will not require a referendum in Britain.

"For us, we are going to get attacked whatever we do, but Europe needs to do it to move forward," Mr Blair said in an interview with European newspapers on Thursday (19 April).

"These issues aren't going to go away. It's better to ...