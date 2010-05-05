Ad
euobserver
Jacques Delors says an energy community could foster greater EU integration (Photo: EU Commission)

Delors tables energy community plan, slams EU leaders

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Former European Commission president Jacques Delors on Wednesday (5 April) tabled proposals for a new EU treaty establishing an energy community and criticised the lack of political will in dealing with the eurozone's problems, saying Europe needed "architects" just as much as "firefighters."

The 84-year-old French economist presided over the European Commission between 1985 and 1994 and is considered one of the architects of European integration following the end of the Cold War and Ge...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Jacques Delors says an energy community could foster greater EU integration (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections