EU commission proposes €141bn budget in last-minute talks

The European Commission has presented revised spending plans in a bid to broker an 11th-hour deal between MEPs and ministers on the bloc’s 2015 budget.
The new draft budget announced on Friday (28 November) by the EU executive foresees €145.2 billion in commitments and €141.3 billion in payments, slightly lower than the commission’s original proposal, but still a 0.7 percent increase on spending in 2014.
In a statement, budget commissioner Kristalina Georgieva said the new plan is...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
