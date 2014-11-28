EU commission proposes €141bn budget in last-minute talks

The European Commission has presented revised spending plans in a bid to broker an 11th-hour deal between MEPs and ministers on the bloc’s 2015 budget.

The new draft budget announced on Friday (28 November) by the EU executive foresees €145.2 billion in commitments and €141.3 billion in payments, slightly lower than the commission’s original proposal, but still a 0.7 percent increase on spending in 2014.

In a statement, budget commissioner Kristalina Georgieva said the new plan is...