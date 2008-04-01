Ad
euobserver
Poland is set to be the 7th EU country ratifying the Lisbon treaty (Photo: EUobserver)

Polish parliament approves EU treaty

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The lower house of the Polish parliament approved the European Union's new treaty on Tuesday (1 April).

The document, which EU leaders signed in December in Lisbon and which aims to revitalise the bloc's institutions and boost its efficiency, was approved by 384 deputies from the 460-seat lower house, the Sejm.

Fifty-six parliamentarians out of the 452 present voted against the bill, which enables the president to officially ratify the treaty, while 12 abstained - all of them hard...

euobserver

