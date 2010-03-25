Ad
Mr Filat (l) and EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU puts its weight behind Moldovan leader

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's poorest neighbour, Moldova, has secured €1.9 billion in international aid in the first solid recognition of the country's 'post-revolutionary' government.

The money, to come from the EU, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and third countries such as the US and Japan, was pledged in the form of loans and non-returnable grants at a donors' conference in Brussels on Wednesday (24 March).

The European Commission is shortly expected to top up the sum with a macr...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

