EU looking to strengthen anti-smoking rules

Cigarette packaging and advertising could soon become still further restricted across the European Union, with the bloc's health commissioner saying on Monday (31 May) that he is currently working on a revision of EU tobacco rules.
"I believe the time has come to strengthen our efforts to fight tobacco and its consequences on people's health," announced commissioner John Dalli on World No Tobacco Day. "With this in mind, the commission will soon launch a public consultation on the possi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here