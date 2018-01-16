Ten Commandments to overcome the EU's many crises

I have been a strong proponent of European cooperation for the past 50 years and am sad to see how our dream of a united Europe has been destroyed by the many crises of recent years.

The monetary union was a faulty construction that lacked a political arm to govern the economies involved.

The result was that Europe lost 8 percent of gross national product (GNP), compared to the US, after the 2008 financial crisis. We could have had the same growth rate as the Americans by taking...