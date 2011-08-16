The unwanted EU application

For many people it is increasingly a puzzle why the Icelandic government is carrying on with its application to join the European Union. Even sources from within the EU institutions have questioned whether there is any point in continuing this journey.

The application was delivered in July 2009 in the wake of the economic collapse in Iceland in the autumn of 2008.

For decades Icelanders have been opposed to joining the bloc but with the collapse, supporters of membership saw an op...