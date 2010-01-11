Ad
Reykjavik harbour - the country is scrambling to salvage its EU bid (Photo: Johannes Jansson /norden.org)

No link between Iceland debt and EU bid, says Spain

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Spanish presidency of the European Union has told Iceland that the Icesave bank dispute with the Netherlands and the UK is unrelated to its bid to join the EU.

According to a statement from the Icelandic foreign ministry, the country's foreign affairs chief spoke with his Spanish counterpart Miguel Angel Moratinos, on Saturday (9 January) by telephone.

"The Spanish EU Presidency viewed the Icesave issue and Iceland's EU application as separate issues, and that the new situat...

