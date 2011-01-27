Ad
Bagis: Turkey is a 'hub of peace, a hub of energy, a hub of power' (Photo: orangejack)

Turkey to EU: No visa-free, no clampdown on migrants

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Turkey is happy to sign a migrant readmission deal with the EU, but expects the Union to start talks on visa-free travel if it wants to see a clampdown on people sneaking into Greece, a senior diplomat has said.

Noting that the EU has lifted visa requirements for "remote countries," such as Paraguay and Uruguay, and started visa-free talks with Moldova, Russia and Ukraine, but not Turkey, Ankara's chief negotiator on EU accession, Egemen Bagis, said: "It's time to put an end to this non...

