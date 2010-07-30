Berlusconi risks early elections after breakup with former ally

Italy was thrown in political turmoil on Friday (30 July) after a former ally of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi formed a new group in the lower house, a move that could set the country on course for early elections.

Gianfranco Fini, the prime minister's former ally turned foe, formed a new group in the lower house of parliament with 33 members, enough to deprive the government of its majority in the chamber. The new Fini group, registered with the name "Future and Freedom for Italy," ...