Italy and Malta want special summits on Africa crisis

Italy and Malta are pressing for special summits to deal with the "epic emergency" resulting from the upheaval in north Africa.

While the focus for the two states on the ramparts of Fortress Europe is to be a feared wave of irregular migration caused by the the Tunisian and Egyptian revolutions, the stability of the region as a whole must also be talked about, the two EU countries are saying.

On Friday (11 February), Italian interior minister Roberto Maroni, a member of the anti-i...