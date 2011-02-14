Ad
euobserver
Aerial view of Malta. Southern EU countries are in the front line of the Arab spring fallout (Photo: European Commission)

Italy and Malta want special summits on Africa crisis

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Italy and Malta are pressing for special summits to deal with the "epic emergency" resulting from the upheaval in north Africa.

While the focus for the two states on the ramparts of Fortress Europe is to be a feared wave of irregular migration caused by the the Tunisian and Egyptian revolutions, the stability of the region as a whole must also be talked about, the two EU countries are saying.

On Friday (11 February), Italian interior minister Roberto Maroni, a member of the anti-i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Aerial view of Malta. Southern EU countries are in the front line of the Arab spring fallout (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections