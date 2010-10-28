Ad
Merkel and Irish leader Brian Cowen at the EU summit on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders give green light to tweak treaty

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European Union leaders have come to a consensus that the bloc's treaty must be changed, although only in a limited fashion, in order to allow for the creation of a permanent bail-out fund for member states.

"Today we took important decisions to strengthen the euro," European Council President Herman Van Rompuy told reporters at a press conference in the early morning hours of Friday (29 October).

Initially horrified at the Franco-German demand for a wholesale re-writing of the EU ...

