EU farm spending accounts for around 40 percent of the budget (Photo: European Commission)

Paris signals support for shake up of EU farm funding

by Lucia Kubosova,

On the eve of the official launch of the EU's debate on how to reform its budget, French president Nicolas Sarkozy has publicly backed the idea of revising EU funding for farmers.

Speaking in Rennes, west France, on Tuesday (11 September), Mr Sarkozy confirmed that an overhaul of the bloc's Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) would be one of the top priorities of his country's six-month period at the bloc's helm in late 2008.

"The CAP as it exists today can no longer respond to the c...

