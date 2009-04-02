Ad
euobserver
Talks on the working time directive may be nearing a dead end (Photo: EU Commission)

EU fails to reach compromise on working time

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Talks between EU member states and MEPs on a directive that would limit the working week across the 27-nation bloc to 48 hours did not lead to an agreement on Thursday (2 April), reducing the chances of the legislation being adopted at all.

"An exhaustive round of negotiations between the EU member states and the European Parliament, which ended in the small hours of Thursday, did not result in an agreement on the five-year-old proposal," the Czech EU presidency said in a press release....

EU Political
EU Political
