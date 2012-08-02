Ad
Constitutional judges said they needed more time to study all relevant data (Photo: wikiepdia)

Romania referendum decision put off to September

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The political crisis in Romania is to drag on until 12 September at least after judges on Thursday (2 August) postponed their decision on the validity of last weekend's referendum.

President Traian Basescu on Sunday announced he had survived a "coup" when turnout in the poll came in at 46.2 percent - just under the 50 percent threshold.

Eighty seven percent of those who did vote said they want him to go, however.

The referendum was orchestrated by Basescu's political nemes...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

