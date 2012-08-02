Romania referendum decision put off to September

The political crisis in Romania is to drag on until 12 September at least after judges on Thursday (2 August) postponed their decision on the validity of last weekend's referendum.

President Traian Basescu on Sunday announced he had survived a "coup" when turnout in the poll came in at 46.2 percent - just under the 50 percent threshold.

Eighty seven percent of those who did vote said they want him to go, however.

The referendum was orchestrated by Basescu's political nemes...