Passengers arriving at Heathrow airport from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea will be screened for Ebola symptoms (Photo: Khairil Zhafri)

Ebola screenings at Heathrow to start Tuesday

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

More people are dying of Ebola than previously thought. The death rate of the virus is now 70 percent, up from 50 percent, the assistant director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said during a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday (14 October).

Bruce Aylward noted that 4,447 people have died of the disease, almost all of them in West Africa. In total there have been 8,914 cases.

But the number of new cases can rise quickly, Aylward added, saying “a lot more people wi...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

