Ad
euobserver
Integration is the only solution, say EU presidents (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU commission to present eurobonds plans next week

EU Political
Green Economy
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

In a bid to stem the tide of the debt crisis engulfing the eurozone, the twin leaders of the European Union, Herman van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso, have announced plans for further integration.

“We are now facing a truly systemic crisis. It has made it clear that we must progress with greater integration of economic governance, especially within the euro area” Barroso, President of the European Commission, told the European Parliament on Wednesday (16 November).

He said he wou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU states to speed up austerity, embrace 'limited' treaty change
Integration is the only solution, say EU presidents (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections