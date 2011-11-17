EU commission to present eurobonds plans next week

In a bid to stem the tide of the debt crisis engulfing the eurozone, the twin leaders of the European Union, Herman van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso, have announced plans for further integration.

“We are now facing a truly systemic crisis. It has made it clear that we must progress with greater integration of economic governance, especially within the euro area” Barroso, President of the European Commission, told the European Parliament on Wednesday (16 November).

He said he wou...