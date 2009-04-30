France calls for EU Mexico travel ban as swine flu alert level raised

France is to push for an EU ban on flights to Mexico during an emergency meeting of the bloc's health ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday (30 April), while the first death from swine flu outside the North American nation has been confirmed and the World Health Organisation has said a pandemic is now "imminent."

"We will ask our European colleagues to consider the suspension of flights going to Mexico," French health minister Roselyne Bachelot said after talks with President Nicolas Sark...