Ad
euobserver
An official from the mounted police in Mexico wearing a mask due to the swine flu outbreak (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

France calls for EU Mexico travel ban as swine flu alert level raised

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

France is to push for an EU ban on flights to Mexico during an emergency meeting of the bloc's health ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday (30 April), while the first death from swine flu outside the North American nation has been confirmed and the World Health Organisation has said a pandemic is now "imminent."

"We will ask our European colleagues to consider the suspension of flights going to Mexico," French health minister Roselyne Bachelot said after talks with President Nicolas Sark...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
An official from the mounted police in Mexico wearing a mask due to the swine flu outbreak (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections