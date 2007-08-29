Ad
Rebel MPs continue to pressurise Brown over EU treaty

by Honor Mahony,

UK prime minister Gordon Brown is facing an increasing rebellion among MPs over his decision not to hold a referendum on the new EU treaty.

Labour MP Ian Davidson wrote to Mr Brown on Tuesday (28 August) on behalf of the rebel Labour camp demanding a referendum unless some 12 changes are made to current outline for a new treaty.

He told Reuters news agency he believed up to 120 labour MPs from the 353 are in favour of a referendum.

Among the changes they want, is keeping the...

