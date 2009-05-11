Ankara's closer ties with Muslim countries 'EU compatible'

EU accession remains Turkey's main priority after a cabinet reshuffle, with the country's new policy of forging stronger ties with Muslim neighbours seen as EU compatible despite concerns from the secularist oppposition.

"In my term the first priority of our foreign policy will continue to be the EU," Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a group of EU journalists in Ankara on Friday.

Only ten days in office, after a cabinet reshuffle which saw his predecessor, Ali Babaca...