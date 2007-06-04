Russia threatens Europe over US missile plans

Russia's president Vladimir Putin has revived the atmosphere of the Cold war era - when Washington and Moscow both aimed missiles at each other – by threatening to target Russian weapons towards European territory, if the US builds its missile shield in Eastern Europe.
"It is obvious that if part of the strategic nuclear potential of the United States is located in Europe we will have to respond," Kremlin's chief Vladimir Putin told selected reporters from G8 countries on Sunday (3 Jun...
