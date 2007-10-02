Ad
The EU is to publish a progress report on Turkey in November (Photo: EUobserver)

Turkish army chief warns government on EU reforms

by Jochen Luypaert,

A Turkish army chief has told the Turkish government to move slowly on key reforms sought by the EU.

Lt. Gen. Hilmi Akin Zorlu warned the Justice and Development (AKP) government not to yield to the EU on sensitive issues, the Turkish Daily news reported, quoting unnamed officials.

The issues mentioned were Cyprus, a law on the freedom of expression and more rights for non-Muslim religious organisations.

In particular, Mr Zorlu opposed any concessions on Cyprus, where the Tu...

