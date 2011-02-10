Barroso-II team rated as 'average or below' in its first year

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has defended his team's performance one year into his second term after a turbulent 12 months dominated by the eurozone debt crisis and the establishment of the EU's new Lisbon Treaty architecture. But a new survey suggests EU insiders are far from impressed with the Barroso-II track record as it currently stands.

Speaking in Brussels on Wednesday evening (9 February), Mr Barroso said the financial and economic crisis had subjected the ...