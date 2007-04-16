Ad
(Photo: Richard Corbett)

Britain and the Constitutional Treaty

by Richard Corbett,

As discussions recommence on what to do about the Constitutional Treaty, now ratified by two thirds of the member states of the European Union, the question arises as to what is the position of the UK.

Anyone following such debates across Europe rapidly finds that the UK is lumped together with Poland and the Czech Republic as "the opponents" of the draft Constitution, a position seized on with relish by some French politicians who are keen to point the finger at somebody else and make ...

