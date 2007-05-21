EU trade unions to fight 'casino capitalism'

Trade unions across the EU are preparing themselves to go on the offensive against the "big beasts" of private equity and hedge funds, believing their profit-oriented drive is undermining the bloc's social fabric.

"No one wants just a single market, they want something else out of Europe – some security against the big beasts that are in the single market like private equity and hedge funds," the head of the European Trade Union Confederation John Monks (ETUC) told EUobserver.

