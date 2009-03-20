Up to three million march in French mass protest

In a record turn-out, as many as three million people hit the streets in France on Thursday (19 March) to protest against the government's economic policies in response to the global crisis, according to union estimates. The numbers were closer to 1.2 million, say the police.

The country's airports, trains, schools and public transport were disrupted by the mass demonstration - the second general strike faced by France in two months.

The event mobilised more people than the simil...