Ad
euobserver

Europe needs family-friendly policies, says German minister

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Europe should focus more on family-friendly policies to tackle the demographic crisis but should not take power from national governments in this area, German family minister Ursula von der Leyen, the initiator of the European Alliance for Families, has said.

Mrs von der Leyen, herself a mother of seven children, wants the newly emerging alliance - officially recognised by the member states in their March summit conclusions - to provide a platform for exchanging views rather than as som...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections