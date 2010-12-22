Ad
euobserver
Paris and Berlin say no to Schengen enlargement (Photo: johnnyalive)

France and Germany oppose newcomers to border-free area

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

France and Germany sent a joint letter to the EU on Tuesday (21 December) describing Bulgaria and Romania's entry into Europe's border-free Schengen area in March as "premature" and urging more progress in the fight against corruption and organised crime. The move was slammed as "an act of discrimination" by Bucharest.

French interior minister Brice Hortefeux and his German counterpart Thomas de Maiziere raised their objections in a joint letter to the EU commission, according to AFP.

euobserver

