France is keen to upgrade relations with Warsaw (Photo: EUobserver)

France sees Poland as partner on EU defence

by Philippa Runner,

As French president Nicolas Sarkozy visits Warsaw on Wednesday (28 May) to upgrade Franco-Polish relations, France is beginning to see Poland as a key partner in building an EU military capability alongside NATO.

"It's important that Poland take its rightful place in the mission of strengthening Europe's defence capacity. Our two countries' views are largely similar and we will work together on this under the French EU presidency," Mr Sarkozy said in an interview with Polish daily Dzien...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

