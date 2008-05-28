France sees Poland as partner on EU defence

As French president Nicolas Sarkozy visits Warsaw on Wednesday (28 May) to upgrade Franco-Polish relations, France is beginning to see Poland as a key partner in building an EU military capability alongside NATO.

"It's important that Poland take its rightful place in the mission of strengthening Europe's defence capacity. Our two countries' views are largely similar and we will work together on this under the French EU presidency," Mr Sarkozy said in an interview with Polish daily Dzien...