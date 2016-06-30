Ad
euobserver
Young people are leaving Bosnia in huge numbers. (Photo: Michał Huniewicz)

Bosnia political divisions laid bare in census row

EU Political
by Nidzara Ahmetasevic, Sarajevo,

The population of Bosnia and Herzegovina has declined by 20 percent in the past 25 years, the biggest drop in Bosnia for more than a century, according to leaked data from the first census since the 1992-1995 war.

However, loss of overall population does not seem to worry the ruling elites. Instead, they fear that the results could influence the power-sharing government structure put in place by the peace accord at the end of the war.

The current system divides power among Bosni...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Bosnia's EU application masks turmoil
Bosnia applies for EU membership
EU to implement Bosnia association pact
Young people are leaving Bosnia in huge numbers. (Photo: Michał Huniewicz)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections