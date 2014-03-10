Liberals unveil new Monti-backed Italian coalition

The EU's Liberals have unveiled a new Mario Monti-backed Italian centrist coalition, as the party attempts to fight back against dismal poll ratings that threaten to make it one of the biggest losers in May's European elections.

The new ‘Scelta Europea’ list (European Choice), which unites a total of 13 parties, political movements and foundations, was launched on Friday (7 March) by Guy Verhofstadt, head of the Liberal faction (ALDE) in the European Parliament.

Chief among them i...