Incomes are going down in the south, but climbing in the north (Photo: .craig)

Poverty gap widens between member states

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The economic crisis, which has stripped the social welfare rights of millions, is contributing to a widening poverty gap between member states, the European Commission has said.

The worst affected are young people, unemployed women and single mothers in member states predominately located in the east and south of the Union.

"Most welfare systems have lost their ability to protect household incomes against the effect of the crisis," EU employment commissioner Laszlo Andor told repo...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Incomes are going down in the south, but climbing in the north (Photo: .craig)

