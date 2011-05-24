Ad
Doubts exist over judicial reforms efforts in Zagreb (Photo: Valentina pop)

EU may impose monitoring system on candidate Croatia

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Divisions exist between EU member states over the timing of Croatia's accession to the bloc, with some capitals pushing for a new monitoring mechanism to ensure Zagreb follows through with pledged reforms.

EU foreign ministers discussed the issue in Brussels on Monday evening (23 May), with France leading a group of states who favour a system of additional checks between the end of accession negotiations and eventual EU membership, a period which can last between one to two years.

