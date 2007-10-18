Fate of EU treaty summit remains in Poland's hands

European Union leaders have moved closer to reaching a deal on the bloc's new treaty, with all eyes on whether the most unpredictable player, Poland, will okay a compromise proposal.
"We are getting very, very close, very close indeed to a new treaty", said Portuguese prime minister Jose Socrates, who is hosting a two-day summit in Lisbon, on Thursday (18 October) evening.
But despite Mr Socrates' optimistic words, the fate of the talks are mainly in the hands of Polish prime m...
