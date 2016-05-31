Anti-fraud chief: EU was 'wrong' to lift my immunity

Giovanni Kessler, the head of the EU's anti-fraud office, is facing a big legal battle.
On Tuesday (31 May), he spoke out against a decision in March by the European Commission to lift his immunity.
"I humbly think, it was a wrong decision, of course I might be wrong, this is my judgment, our judgment," he told reporters.
Kessler, who was presenting Olaf's 2015 annual report, is now taking the EU commission to the European...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
