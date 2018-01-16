Romanian PM resigns in spat with convicted party leader

Political turmoil in Romania has forced the prime minister to step down, the second time in seven months, amid a spat with the governing social democrat leadership.
Prime minister Mihai Tudose tendered his resignation on Monday (15 January) after losing the support from his Social Democratic Party (PSD).
"I leave with my head held high," he told reporters.
An ongoing dispute with convicted fraudster and PSD boss Liviu Dragnea erupted following demands by Tudose for the inte...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
