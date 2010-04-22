Ad
European big business is required to say how much its spends on lobbying in Washington, but not in Brussels (Photo: Donald Townsend)

European big business admits to lobbying Washington, but not Brussels

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Many of Europe's biggest corporations are avoiding registering their lobbying activities in Brussels even as they admit to the scale of their operations in Washington where registration of lobbyists is required by law, according to a new study.

As a result of the different registry frameworks between the two legislative capitals - in Brussels, the European Commission's lobby registry is a voluntary affair - European big business on the whole is able to make it appear that it is engaged ...

European big business is required to say how much its spends on lobbying in Washington, but not in Brussels (Photo: Donald Townsend)

