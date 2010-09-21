Ad
Most MEPs will leave Strasbourg on Wednesday due to the French general strike (Photo: EUobserver)

French strike to see MEPs leave Strasbourg a day early

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A general strike in France on Thursday (23 September) is to see euro-deputies break up their Strasbourg session a day early in a decision unpopular with some.

MEPs voted by 158 out of 296 present on Monday evening to cut Thursday from the agenda following a request by British and Polish conservatives in the ECR group.

Thursday's agenda had just one main item - a vote on a report about the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which will now take place in October. Other m...

