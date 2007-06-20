EU treaty blueprint sets stage for bitter negotiations

The German presidency has a paper outlining the issues it suggests need negotiating in an intergovernmental conference on a new treaty - but the list, which includes foreign policy, the role of national parliaments and citizens rights, looks set to give rise to lengthy and bitter negotiations.
The 11-page document - obtained by EUobserver - suggests that many of the innovations of the EU constitution be dropped, right down to the naming of new laws.
The new document should be call...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here