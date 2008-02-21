Ad
euobserver
Mr Brown (l) said that he was delighted to renew his personal friendship with Mr Barroso (r) (Photo: European Community)

Brown wants Britain 'in the centre of Europe'

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Britain should have a central role in the EU, UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown said on Thursday, brushing off criticism about London's insufficient commitment to Europe.

"The EU is essential to the success of Britain, and a Britain fully engaged in Europe is essential to the success of the EU," Mr Brown told reporters after meeting European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels on Thursday (21 February).

"Indeed Britain must be at the centre of Europe, working togethe...

