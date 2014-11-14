Ad
John Major addressing the European Parliament in 1992 (Photo: European Parliament)

Chances of Brexit almost '50-50' former PM John Major warns

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The UK and the EU are "close to a breach that's not in our interests or theirs", former British prime minister John Major told allies of German chancellor Angela Merkel in a speech on Thursday (13 November).

Speaking at a meeting of the centre-right Konrad Adeneuer Stiftung in Berlin, Major said that he “put the chance of a British exit at just under 50 percent".

"What we must all realise is that a divorce may be final. Absolute", he noted, adding that "a reconciliation would be ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

