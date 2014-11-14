Chances of Brexit almost '50-50' former PM John Major warns

The UK and the EU are "close to a breach that's not in our interests or theirs", former British prime minister John Major told allies of German chancellor Angela Merkel in a speech on Thursday (13 November).

Speaking at a meeting of the centre-right Konrad Adeneuer Stiftung in Berlin, Major said that he “put the chance of a British exit at just under 50 percent".

"What we must all realise is that a divorce may be final. Absolute", he noted, adding that "a reconciliation would be ...