Several candidates have cancelled their last meeting in the wake of an attack on Paris’s Champs-Elysées, on Thursday evening, in which a policeman was killed. (Photo: cedric.chan)

French campaign ends in uncertainty and fear

by Eric Maurice, Paris,

The official campaign for Sunday’s presidential election in France will end on Friday evening (21 April) in a climate of political uncertainty and fears of terror attacks.

Several candidates cancelled their last meeting in the wake of an attack on Paris’s Champs-Elysees Thursday evening, in which a policeman was killed.

Around 9:00 pm a man opened fire on a police van parked on the French capital landmark avenue, killing one officer and injuring two others. A passer-by was also sl...

