EU's dream candidate wins Polish election

The candidate from the ruling Civic Platform party, Bronislaw Komorowski, won Poland's presidential election on Sunday (4 July) in a result set to bolster the country's pro-European credentials.

Mr Komorowski came first with around 53 percent, beating social conservative Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on 47 percent, according to the three main exit polls.

The 58-year-old historian, aristocrat and former anti-Communist activist is set to be inaugurated in mid-August to become Poland's fifth h...