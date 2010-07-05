Ad
Mr Komorowski out on campaign: his popularity was the strongest among younger, urban Poles (Photo: Bronislaw Komorowski)

EU's dream candidate wins Polish election

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The candidate from the ruling Civic Platform party, Bronislaw Komorowski, won Poland's presidential election on Sunday (4 July) in a result set to bolster the country's pro-European credentials.

Mr Komorowski came first with around 53 percent, beating social conservative Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on 47 percent, according to the three main exit polls.

The 58-year-old historian, aristocrat and former anti-Communist activist is set to be inaugurated in mid-August to become Poland's fifth h...

