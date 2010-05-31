Ad
Best Party members in Reykjavik: The party was estblished just half a year ago by a group of comedians, actors and musicians (Photo: Besti Flokkurinn)

Political earthquake shakes up Iceland's local elections

by Lisbeth Kirk,

A political earthquake has shaken Iceland, with a comedy political party winning local elections in a development that showcases citizens' increasing disregard for traditional politics.

Promising a polar bear for the Reykjavik zoo, free towels at all swimming pools, a Disneyland theme park at the airport and a drug-free parliament by 2020, the newly formed Besti Flokkurinn [Best Party] took the political establishment by surprise when it became the biggest party in Sunday's municipal el...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

