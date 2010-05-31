Political earthquake shakes up Iceland's local elections

A political earthquake has shaken Iceland, with a comedy political party winning local elections in a development that showcases citizens' increasing disregard for traditional politics.
Promising a polar bear for the Reykjavik zoo, free towels at all swimming pools, a Disneyland theme park at the airport and a drug-free parliament by 2020, the newly formed Besti Flokkurinn [Best Party] took the political establishment by surprise when it became the biggest party in Sunday's municipal el...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
