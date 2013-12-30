Bitter debate marks lifting of Bulgaria and Romania labour restrictions

The restrictions on Bulgarians and Romanians being allowed to work throughout the EU will be lifted on Wednesday (1 January) but the debate surrounding the move has been bitter.

On 1 January, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Spain and the UK will no longer be allowed to bar citizens from the two countries from coming to work.

The seven-year restrictions, imposed from the moment Romanian and Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007, were the longest permitte...