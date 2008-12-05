Ad
People in Ireland knew why they voted No, says Charlie McCreevy (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

McCreevy: Irish No should be respected

by Lucia Kubosova,

Irish EU commissioner Charlie McCreevy has argued that the negative result of his country's referendum on Europe's Lisbon treaty should be respected, admitting that the No campaign had won the argument against "the might" of media and most politicians.

"We live in a democracy. Mr [Declan] Ganley decided that he was going to front a campaign to get the Irish people to vote No. He was singularly successful in that against the might of all the political parties in Ireland," Mr McCreevy sa...

