EU corruption case sparks fresh questions

Fresh questions are emerging on the scale of the corruption scandal hitting the European Commission last week, with a German magazine reporting that Brussels continued to grant projects to a shady Italian businessman despite suspicions of fraud against him.
Stern weekly wrote on Wednesday (4 April) that the commission on several occasions hired firms belonging to Angelo Troiano - who has been arrested on corruption charges - even after the EU's anti-fraud office OLAF had in 2004 launche...
