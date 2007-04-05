Ad
One of the shady businessman's firms equipped a commission kindergarten last November (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU corruption case sparks fresh questions

by Mark Beunderman,

Fresh questions are emerging on the scale of the corruption scandal hitting the European Commission last week, with a German magazine reporting that Brussels continued to grant projects to a shady Italian businessman despite suspicions of fraud against him.

Stern weekly wrote on Wednesday (4 April) that the commission on several occasions hired firms belonging to Angelo Troiano - who has been arrested on corruption charges - even after the EU's anti-fraud office OLAF had in 2004 launche...

