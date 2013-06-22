Ad
euobserver
Timmermans (l) and the Dutch ambassador to the EU (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Netherlands attacks 'creeping' EU powers

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Netherlands, one of the Union's six founding countries, has attacked "creeping" EU interference in people's day-to-day lives.

Its coalition government said in a memo published on Friday (21 June): "The Netherlands is convinced that the time of an 'ever closer union' in every possible policy area is behind us."

It said the Union's slogan should be: "European where nece...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU Political

